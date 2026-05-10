Phil Foden makes huge Man City future decision as ‘several clubs in the Premier League and abroad’ monitor potential transfer opportunity

City are edging closer to finalising a new long-term contract for Foden, effectively ending the hopes of several Premier League and European giants who were monitoring his situation. The 25-year-old’s current deal was fast approaching its final year, creating a window of opportunity for rival sides to potentially tempt the academy graduate away from his boyhood club.

However, Foden has opted to stay put, with an agreement in principle now reached to extend his stay at the Etihad until 2030. The new deal also includes an option for a further 12 months, which would keep the playmaker in Manchester until he is 31 years old. Despite reports of interest from abroad, the Stockport-born midfielder has remained steadfast in his desire to continue his journey under the City hierarchy.