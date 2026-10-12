Getty Images Sport
Peter Schmeichel demands Man City be hit with massive five-year points deduction following guilty financial verdict
Huge sanctions demanded for City
United legend Schmeichel has called for City to face unprecedented punishments after being found guilty of breaching Premier League financial regulations. The club was recently found to have boosted their income by more than £900 million between 2009 and 2018.
Schmeichel, who ended his playing career at City, believes extreme measures are necessary to protect the integrity of English football. His comments come as the wider footballing world continues to debate the long-term consequences of the guilty verdict.
- Getty
Extreme points deductions proposed
Speaking to Viaplay, the Danish icon outlined a draconian set of penalties designed to cripple the club competitively over a long period. He argued against immediate relegation but suggested a severe handicap instead.
I think, of course, you keep them in the Premier League," Schmeichel stated. "But for every year they’re in the Premier League, the next five years, they start on -25 points.
"It’s also staying as a reminder to everybody else that when you cheat in the Premier League, and if you cheat all the other clubs, it’s heavy. I think this is important: a transfer ban for five years and a big fine."
Transfer ban and forced sale
Beyond points deductions, Schmeichel wants to see an absolute overhaul of the City hierarchy. He demanded a five-year transfer ban, a substantial fine, and for the current ownership to be forced out.
"And then I think the ownership should be forced to sell the club," he added. "I don’t think they’re fit to run this football club and they’re not fit to run a football club in England.
"Also, I think bans for everyone who has been in on this. They cannot operate in football. Take the titles away or let them keep the titles. I don’t think it matters one way or the other."
- getty
Appeals and upcoming fixtures
Manchester City continue to maintain their innocence and officially lodged an appeal against the decision in early October. A final outcome regarding the verdict and any potential sanctions could be delayed until the end of January 2027.
Despite the off-field turbulence, Enzo Maresca’s players secured a crucial victory against Liverpool at Anfield recently. Goals from Erling Haaland, Jeremy Doku, and Rayan Cherki ensured City reclaimed a three-point advantage over Arsenal at the top of the table.
The Manchester club must now refocus on their immediate schedule. They host Paris Saint-Germain in a massive Champions League clash before returning to domestic action against Ipswich.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting