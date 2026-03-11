Getty Images Sport
Pep Guardiola discusses retirement as Man City boss admits he'll 'miss' headline matches against Real Madrid, Barcelona & Bayern Munich
A potential transition behind the scenes
City officials have been actively succession planning since December, with reports linking former assistant Enzo Maresca to the role or suggesting Guardiola could transition into a behind-the-scenes position. Having achieved immense success with City, Bayern, and Barcelona, continued hints throughout this campaign suggest he may step down this summer, echoing his open admission back in July that another break is on the cards. "I know that after this stage with City I'm going to stop, that's for sure, it's decided, more than decided," he said last year. "I don't know how long I'll stop for... but I'm going to stop after this stage with City because I need to focus on myself."
Missing the big nights in Europe
This shift in tone comes ahead of a crucial Champions League clash with Real Madrid taking place this Wednesday evening in the first leg of the round of 16, as the Catalan genius admits the heavy emotional toll of elite management is now informing his thoughts on departure.
Speaking to TNT Sports, Guardiola was candid about the aspects of the job he will crave: "Those games, of course I will miss, I have incredible love in this place, I like to come. The people in Madrid don't expect [it], but I have a lot of respect for this institution." He added: "I will miss not going to Camp Nou, I'll miss Bayern Munich, hopefully we can go through and go there, I will miss these nights because they are so special."
The charm of the Premier League
Guardiola will also miss the unique atmosphere of English domestic grounds. "I'll miss Selhurst Park as well, I love it. Premier League, these stadiums... Goodison Park—these stadiums are one of the reasons I adore England... FA Cup! Against League One [teams]... I like a lot! But one day it will be over, right?"
A final hunt for silverware
If this season proves to be Guardiola’s last, he is determined to conclude his extraordinary tenure at City on a high by securing further silverware. Currently sitting second in the Premier League, seven points behind leaders Arsenal, he remains in the hunt for a title he has already won six times. Furthermore, he hopes to guide City to another Champions League crown, having previously led them to their historic first-ever European title during the 2022-23 season.
