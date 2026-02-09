Pep Guardiola urges his Man City players to 'have a coffee' as he points out key area of improvement in dramatic comeback victory at Liverpool

Despite the elation of the late turnaround, Guardiola was characteristically focused on the areas where his side fell short. He expressed frustration at a lack of composure when his players reached the opponent's area, suggesting they were too rushed in their decision-making. The manager noted that his side's "exceptional" first-half display was undermined by a failure to remain calm in the final third, which allowed Liverpool to stay in the game and eventually take the lead."

"The first half was exceptional but many times we are not composed enough in the final third, a little bit more calm to take the right decisions," Guardiola said. "In the boxes you have to take a coffee, as a defender and as a striker, and we are so all the actions, always arrive one metre before or one metre later, never in the spot.

"But we are so young in many, many things and second half, we knew that they would push a little bit more, in the first half we played some long balls and we fought and Omar (Marmoush) and Erling they were there because I know it’s an incredibly difficult task [dealing with Ibrahima] Konate and [Virgil] van Dijk, to win those balls, but the second half not even try."

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!