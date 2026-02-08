Man City player ratings vs Liverpool: Don't write them off yet! Erling Haaland ends his Anfield hoodoo after Bernardo Silva salvation job to keep Premier League title hopes alive

It was Haaland's first goal at Anfield in a City shirt, but there was still a lot more drama to come. With Alisson committing himself forward, City broke, and Rayan Cherki passed the ball from the halfway line all the way into the net. But after absolute bedlam in the away end, the goal was ruled out by VAR for a foul by Szoboszlai on Haaland and the Hungarian was sent off.

It was a fittingly chaotic end to a breath-taking second half, which also saw Gianluigi Donnarumma make an outstanding save to thwart Alexis Mac Allister from range and keep City in front.

The first half was full of attrition, a far cry from the blood and thunder this fixture has served up in recent years, although City acquitted themselves well. Guardiola's side had 10 shots in the first half, more than Liverpool had faced in the first 45 minutes of any game this season, with Haaland getting two glimpses of goal, only to denied by Alisson each time.

The temperature was raised in the second half. Antoine Semenyo should have done better with his first clear sight of goal but couldn't beat Alisson, while Liverpool raised the stakes even more, and the in-form Hugo Ekitike almost struck with a header which rolled just wide of the post.

In the end it took an absolute worldie free-kick from Szoboszlai to break the deadlock, and with a quarter of an hour to go, it felt like City's title hopes were slipping away. But the industrious Bernardo gave them a bolt of hope by sliding in to meet Haaland's knockdown, and then the visitors were handed the chance to pull off their unexpected comeback when Matheus Nunes was sent flying by Alisson.

Haaland did not waste his opportunity to end his Anfield hoodoo and secured unforgettable victory to put City right back into the title race.

