Pedri responds to Toni Kroos after Euro 2024-ending tackle – with injured Barcelona star vowing to ‘stay’ in Spain camp as chief cheerleader
Spain midfielder Pedri has not had the best luck with injuries in his career, and the Barcelona star has confirmed that his Euro 2024 is over.
- Pedri ruled out of Euro 2024 after Kroos tackle
- Responds to Kroos' apology for reckless challenge
- Will stay with the Spanish camp to support them