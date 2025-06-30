Paul Pogba 'super determined' to get back in shape as new Monaco signing explains the difficulty he faces after 'being on my own for two years'
Paul Pogba says he is "super determined" to return to his best at Monaco after nearly two years without football due to a suspension.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- First-ever Ligue 1 stint for French international
- Pogba breaks silence, saying he 'can’t wait to be back'
- Tailored fitness plan after long absence