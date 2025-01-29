Palmeiras boss takes savage swipe at Jurgen Klopp as ex-Liverpool boss watches Red Bull Bragantino battle to goalless draw in Brazilian league while on global head of soccer duty
Palmeiras boss Abel Ferreira has taken a savage swipe at Jurgen Klopp after the ex-Liverpool boss saw his side draw with Red Bull Bragantino.
- Klopp jets out to Brazil for Red Bull
- Takes in Palmeiras draw with Bragantino
- Palmeiras boss aims dig at Klopp