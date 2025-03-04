Ollie Palmer Sam Smith Jay Rodriguez Wrexham 2024-25Getty/GOAL
Chris Burton

Ollie Palmer's father takes aim at Wrexham co-owners Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney over £2m double winter transfer & urges Phil Parkinson to 'swallow pride' after damaging Bolton draw

WrexhamO. PalmerTransfersLeague OneS. SmithJ. RodriguezP. Parkinson

The father of Wrexham striker Ollie Palmer has taken aim at the January transfer business sanctioned by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Red Dragons broke records in winter window
  • Smith & Rodriguez have one goal between them
  • Parkinson urged to tinker in promotion push
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next Match