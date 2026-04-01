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Ahmad Salah

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Official uproar... Catalan police launch investigation into insult against the Egyptian national team

Spain vs Egypt
Spain
Egypt
Friendlies
Premier League
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Egypt

Widespread condemnation by the government of the regrettable incident

The friendly match between Egypt and Spain, which took place yesterday evening at Espanyol’s La Cornella stadium, was far from a routine encounter, given the unsportsmanlike incidents that occurred before kick-off and at various points during the first half in particular.

The match ended in a goalless draw as part of both teams’ preparations for the 2026 World Cup finals, scheduled to take place in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Racist chants against Muslims, directed by some Spanish fans, overshadowed the sporting aspects of the match, prompting scathing criticism from the international press, which labelled it a “scandal and disgrace” that could threaten Spain’s reputation as it prepares to co-host the 2030 World Cup finals with Morocco and Portugal.

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  • A comprehensive investigation: hate crimes and discrimination

    The Spanish newspaper El Periódico reported on Wednesday that the Catalan police are investigating anti-Islamic and anti-foreigner chants that were heard during the match between Spain and Egypt.

    Before kick-off on Monday evening, whilst the Egyptian national anthem was being played, a group of fans chanted racist slogans such as “Whoever doesn’t jump is a Muslim”, referring to the Egyptian players, and these chants were repeated several times during the first half.

    During the half-time break, the anti-racism protocol was activated, with the stadium management issuing a warning via the main screen about the consequences of the incident, stressing that it could lead to sanctions from FIFA.

    According to police sources, an investigation has been launched in accordance with the applicable protocols on hate crimes and discrimination.

    The newspaper reported: “Investigators are analysing CCTV footage inside and outside the stadium to determine the source of the chants and the identity of those responsible.”

    It continued: “Coordination has also taken place with the technical committee of the Spanish Football Federation and security personnel to identify the area where the incident occurred, alongside monitoring activity on social media to detect any prior incitement, although no findings have been reached so far.”

    Although the involvement of organised groups is not considered likely, “the investigations included a review of accounts linked to far-right groups to check for any possible connection”, according to the same newspaper.

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  • Criminal investigation and administrative procedure

    At the same time, the Catalan police confirmed that a criminal investigation had been opened, overseen by the General Commission for Information, in coordination with the Hate and Discrimination Prosecutor’s Office, the body responsible for determining whether the incidents constitute a hate crime.

    In parallel, an administrative investigation is being conducted under Law 19/2007, which regulates spectator behaviour at sporting events, with the Directorate-General for Security Administration having the power to impose disciplinary measures.

    The authorities clarified that the two tracks – criminal and administrative – operate independently whilst coordinating with one another, meaning that administrative proceedings may continue even if no criminal case is established, given the differing standards of punishment and the ability to address discriminatory behaviour.

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  • Official condemnations and stern warnings

    The incident sparked widespread official reactions, with Sports Minister Bernie Alvarez and Equality Minister Eva Minoru both condemning the chants, describing them as “unacceptable”.

    Alvarez also considered that the protocols had been activated too late, stressing the need to deal “firmly” with what he described as a “dangerous” episode.

    Scandal ahead of the 2030 World Cup: Shame haunts Spain and global condemnation following the disaster of the Egypt match

    For his part, the Catalan government’s representative, Carlos Breito, strongly condemned what had happened, stating that the sporting event had been “shamefully tainted by racist chants”, and emphasising that “there is no place for racism” and that such incidents “must not be repeated”.

    Brieto noted that the match organisers had been informed of the need to activate the appropriate protocols, which had indeed been done, emphasising that the only possible response was “firmness, rejection and a clear defence of the values of respect, coexistence and dignity”.

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