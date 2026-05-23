Ex-PSG & Celtic striker explains classy reason he refused chance to play at World Cup

In a world where players often switch allegiances to guarantee a spot in major international tournaments, Edouard has taken a remarkably different path. The Lens striker, who previously enjoyed a highly successful spell with Celtic winning four Scottish Premiership titles, was approached by Haiti to lead their line in the United States this summer.

Despite being eligible for the Caribbean nation, Edouard felt that accepting the offer would be unfair to the players who earned the qualification spot. The forward, who represented France at youth level, explained: "No, I didn't feel legitimate playing in this World Cup because the players fought to qualify and I wasn't going to show up at the last minute to take advantage of this World Cup. If I'm going to play in it, I have to earn it."