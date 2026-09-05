Nottingham Forest denied late winner against Tottenham following controversial Neco Williams handball decision

Tottenham failed to score for a third successive league match, managing no shots on target against Nottingham Forest on Saturday. Despite a summer spend of nearly £400 million, Roberto De Zerbi and his team struggled against Oliver Glasner and his side. The standout moment arrived when Neco Williams thought he had bundled the ball into the net.

However, referee Craig Pawson disallowed the goal following a VAR check. Pawson announced: “After review, the ball touches the hand of Nottingham Forest No.3 before the goal is scored. The final decision is a direct free-kick for Spurs."