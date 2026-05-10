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‘So big and fast’ - Noni Madueke names his toughest opponent and explains why he left Chelsea for Arsenal in £50m transfer
The battle with Virgil van Dijk
Madueke has faced some of the finest defenders in world football during his time in the Premier League, but one name stands above the rest. The Arsenal winger identified Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk as the most difficult player he has ever had to get the better of on the pitch.
Speaking to Sky Sports about the Dutch centre-back, Madueke said: "I would probably say Virgil van Dijk. He’s just so big and fast so it’s difficult to get in behind him. I would probably say him, for sure. Playing against players like that is good competition, you want to test yourself against the best, that’s the mindset you have to have going into the game. It’s football at the highest level so it’s definitely fun to test yourself against those type of players."
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Why he chose Arsenal over Chelsea
The 24-year-old’s move to Emirates Stadium raised eyebrows last summer in a transfer worth approximately £50 million ($68m), especially given his contribution to Chelsea's Conference League triumph. However, the winger insists that the lure of winning major silverware under Mikel Arteta was the primary motivation behind the cross-city switch.
"I just believed Arsenal were going to win trophies so that’s why I moved," Madueke explained. "The England boys helped me a lot, I was already close to them so it was great. The whole club helped me though, everyone in and around the club was helpful. It’s full of good people and people who want to work hard and achieve something. It was easy in that sense."
Backing Declan Rice for PFA glory
Madueke isn't the only former Chelsea academy product making waves in north London. Declan Rice has been a revelation since his arrival, and Madueke believes his team-mate is the standout candidate to be crowned the PFA Premier League Player of the Year after a stellar campaign.
When asked if Rice deserves the prestigious individual accolade, Madueke responded: "Yeah, definitely. I hope he wins it. Look at how consistent he’s been this season. Those type of trophies depend on team success as well as individual performances but if we win I’m sure he has a real chance. I’ve known him for a few years now and he’s a top, top person and a top player, he’s got a great vibe about him off the pitch and on the pitch he’s obviously a top player and a leader."
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Chasing silverware under Arteta
While Madueke hasn't been an ever-present in Arteta’s starting XI, his contributions have been vital as Arsenal navigate a historic season. The Gunners have already secured a place in their first Champions League final for two decades after dispatching Atletico Madrid, and they remain firmly in the hunt for the Premier League title. The north London side will look to maintain their momentum on Sunday when they face West Ham.