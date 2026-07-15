‘Not really worked’ - Noni Madueke & Anthony Gordon struggle to convince Michael Owen with Cole Palmer & Phil Foden missing out on England’s World Cup semi-final run

Saka has started two of England’s six games so far, while figuring as a substitute in the other four, and should have built enough match sharpness by now to be included from the off and complete 90-plus minutes.

Quizzed on whether the Arsenal wideman needs to be brought back in for Madueke, ex-Three Lions striker Owen - speaking to GOAL via Covers.com where you can find a list of betting sites - said: “I think you're right, considering that. I thought going into this World Cup, those three attacking players in behind [Harry] Kane, I thought that was our strength. And it's not really worked out like that.

“Kane and [Jude] Bellingham have been our strength, I guess. Whether it's Rashford or Gordon or Madueke or Saka, they've been predominantly the ones that have played. They've done OK, but nothing more than OK.

“And they're in positions where they can come on and they can be fresh. They'll get rotated all the time. They should really be on the score sheet and certainly be getting plenty of assists out of them. But it's not quite been like that yet.

“But still two games to go and two of the biggest games. No one will remember the group stages if one of them goes and scores a couple of goals in the World Cup final.”