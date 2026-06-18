AFP
No 'special plan' needed for Cristiano Ronaldo! DR Congo star claims CR7 'isn't the same as before' after Portugal stunned in 2026 World Cup opener
Mukau questions Ronaldo's fear factor
Portugal’s quest for 2026 World Cup glory got off to a stuttering start in Houston, but it was the post-match comments from the DR Congo camp that truly raised eyebrows. Lille midfielder Mukau was asked if his side had devised a "special plan" to nullify the threat of the Al-Nassr superstar, but his response suggested that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner is no longer the bogeyman of international football.
The 21-year-old was incredibly direct when discussing the legendary forward, stating: “To be honest, not really, because we know he isn’t the same as before. He’s a bit older now, but he’s still one of the best to ever play the game. When you get older, it’s not the same - you can’t make the same efforts.” Mukau’s words mirrored the performance on the pitch, where an organised Congolese defence largely restricted the legendary number seven.
- AFP
Stark statistics highlight CR7's struggles
While Ronaldo made history by becoming the oldest outfield player to start a match in World Cup history at 41 years of age, his impact on the game was minimal. Despite playing the full 90 minutes, he struggled to impose himself on a physical DR Congo side that refused to be intimidated by his reputation.
The numbers backed up Mukau's assessment, as Ronaldo registered just 25 touches throughout the contest - his lowest total in a major tournament game where he completed the full match. Furthermore, the blank in Houston means he has now failed to find the net in 10 consecutive appearances across the World Cup and European Championships, a barren run that spans 33 shots.
Roberto Martinez defends his captain
Despite the growing criticism and the listless nature of the performance, Portugal boss Roberto Martinez was quick to leap to the defence of his talisman. The Spanish coach opted to keep Ronaldo on the field for the duration of the match, even as his side laboured to create clear-cut opportunities against the African underdogs.
Martinez insisted that removing his captain was never an option, explaining: “It makes no sense to get the best goalscorer in world football out in a game that you need goals. For us in moments like this, the experience of Cristiano in the box is important. The way that he attracts defenders is important, the way that we can use the space is important. And every player has a responsibility or a piece of quality on the pitch. And clearly when you look for goals, you need to have Cristiano.”
- AFP
Portugal left with work to do
The 1-1 draw represents a significant blow to Portugal's ambitions of topping Group K, especially with challenging fixtures against Uzbekistan and Colombia on the horizon. While Joao Neves had given the Selecao an early lead, Yoane Wissa’s header ensured DR Congo secured their first-ever point on the world stage.
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