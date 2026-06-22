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Nico Schlotterbeck still 'processing' devastating injury blow after Germany defender ruled out of World Cup
Germany's Schlotterbeck ruled out
Germany defender Schlotterbeck has spoken out for the first time following the heartbreaking confirmation of his World Cup injury setback. The Borussia Dortmund centre-back has been ruled out for at least two months after suffering medial ligament damage in his left ankle, ending his hopes of lifting the trophy on the pitch.
The 29-cap international sustained the injury during Germany’s 2-1 victory over Ivory Coast, initially attempting to play on before being forced off at half-time after the severity of the problem became clear. An MRI scan later confirmed the extent of the damage, ruling him out for the remainder of the tournament.
Schlotterbeck breaks silence on social media
In an emotional message shared on social media, Schlotterbeck asked for time and privacy as he processes the situation, while also urging fans to continue supporting the national team. He emphasised the importance of unity behind Germany’s World Cup campaign.
"Hi fans, I still need a bit of time to process everything and talk about it later. Therefore, there won't be any detailed words from me for now," Schlotterbeck wrote. "What matters now is the team. They deserve the full support of all Germans. Let's stand together and show that we stand behind this German team in good times as well as difficult moments and support them on their way to the World Cup title. Thank you for your understanding."
Nagelsmann backs 'positive' defender
Despite the physical setback, Schlotterbeck has opted to remain with the squad at their base in the United States. This decision has been praised by the coaching staff, as the defender remains an influential figure within the dressing room even if he cannot contribute on the field of play. Head coach Julian Nagelsmann revealed that the camp is doing everything possible to keep the player's spirits high during this difficult period.
"We have all tried to build him up. Fortunately, he is a very positive guy who is already looking ahead," Nagelsmann said when discussing the defender's state of mind. The manager clearly values the presence of the 26-year-old, noting that his decision to stay in the camp is "a nice sign. Because he also has influence off the pitch."
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Schlotterbeck linked with elite
Schlotterbeck recently extended his contract with Dortmund until 2031 and has been linked with a move to Europe's elite clubs this summer. His new deal with the German side reportedly includes a release clause valid until July 19th, allowing him to leave for a fee between €50m and €60m for a select group of clubs, spearheaded by Real Madrid and Liverpool.
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