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Liverpool revealed as one of three clubs in Nico Schlotterbeck's special release clause that could see Borussia Dortmund star leave this summer
The details of the triple-club clause
While Schlotterbeck’s contract extension was designed to provide long-term security for Borussia Dortmund, the inclusion of a "dream club" clause has changed the landscape. It has been revealed that the defender can leave for a fee between €50 million and €60 million, but this option is not available to every suitor.
According to SPORT BILD, there is only three specific teams have been written into the agreement as valid destinations for the upcoming transfer window. Liverpool and Real Madrid are two of the confirmed heavyweights included in the deal.
Interestingly, none of these clubs made a formal move for the 26-year-old before the extension was signed, a period during which he might have been available for a lower price.
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Matthaus defends the controversial deal
The news of the exit path has not been well-received by all Dortmund supporters, some of whom whistled the defender during a recent home defeat to Bayer Leverkusen. However, German legend Lothar Matthaus has jumped to the player's defence, arguing that the clause is logical for an ambitious player and provides Dortmund with significant financial leverage they previously lacked.
"It was always about him wanting to take the next step," Matthaus said. "On the other hand, he's also committed to Borussia Dortmund. But if Real Madrid comes calling, you want to keep a door open, at least a small crack you can walk through".
A strict deadline for summer transfers
Crucially for Dortmund's sporting management, the release clause is not a summer-long threat. The window to activate the fixed fee is reportedly set to expire in mid-July, coinciding with the World Cup final on July 19.
This means that if Liverpool or any other designated club wishes to secure Schlotterbeck’s services, they must act decisively within the first few weeks of the window.
This timing is vital for Lars Ricken and the Dortmund hierarchy. Should the clause be triggered, BVB would have approximately six weeks and a budget exceeding €50 million to identify and sign a replacement.
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Dortmund's improved financial position
Despite the risk of losing a key soul of the team, the contract extension has been framed as a masterstroke in asset protection. By tying Schlotterbeck down until 2031, Dortmund have successfully avoided the nightmare scenario of him entering the final year of his previous deal. Matthaus pointed out that this move has added millions to his potential market value even with the release clause in place.