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When will Neymar’s World Cup start? Another injury update on Brazil superstar as Carlo Ancelotti’s side prepare to face Morocco
Brazil dealt Neymar blow ahead of Morocco clash
Brazil will begin their World Cup campaign against Morocco without Neymar after Ancelotti confirmed the forward is not yet fit to return. The Santos star has been sidelined since the start of the Selecao’s pre-tournament training camp due to a calf injury. Supporters had hoped Neymar could recover in time for the opening fixture, but Ancelotti ended any speculation during his pre-match press conference.
Brazil now face one of the toughest tests in their group without their all-time leading scorer available. The injury was diagnosed as a grade-two calf problem, leaving Neymar on an individual recovery programme while the rest of the squad prepare for their first match of the tournament.
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Ancelotti explains Neymar’s situation
Speaking ahead of the Morocco game, Ancelotti provided an update on Neymar’s recovery. The Italian also explained why he decided against replacing the injured forward in his World Cup squad despite having the option to call up a fit alternative.
"Neymar is working very hard to recover as quickly as possible," Ancelotti said in press conference. "The expectation is that he can rejoin the group [training] next week.
"When we called up Neymar, we did it not just because of his technical quality, which is undeniable. But also because of his experience, the example he could represent for the younger players on the team."
Fitness concerns continue to grow
Although Brazil remain optimistic about Neymar’s recovery, UOL reports that there are concerns he may miss more than just the match against Morocco. The initial medical assessment pointed towards a recovery period of two to three weeks, potentially putting him in contention for Brazil’s second group game against Haiti on June 20. However, match sharpness has become a major issue during his rehabilitation.
Neymar has not played a competitive match since May 17, and Brazil’s coaching staff are wary of rushing him back given his history of recurring injury problems. As a result, his role in the group stage remains uncertain.
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Brazil weigh short-term caution against long-term gain
Brazil must now navigate the opening phase of the tournament without one of their most experienced players. Morocco represent an immediate challenge, while the medical staff continue to monitor Neymar’s progress closely.
The priority appears to be ensuring the forward is fully fit for the latter stages of the competition rather than risking a premature return. Whether Neymar is available for the Haiti match or only returns later in the tournament remains one of the biggest questions facing Brazil as their World Cup campaign gets underway.
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