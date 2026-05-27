'Neymar is our idol' - Vinicius Junior 'very happy' to see Brazil icon make 2026 World Cup squad after 'suffering so much'

Neymar’s inclusion in the final roster for North America comes after a turbulent period for the former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain ace. Speaking in an interview with CazeTV, Vinicius admitted that the road back was paved with uncertainty and private heartache for the 34-year-old. The attacker has dealt with significant time away from the fold, leading to doubts over whether he would ever represent his country on the biggest stage again.

"I talked to Neymar at every call-up and he always said: 'F*ck, Ancelotti hasn't called me up again. I'm really sad.' But I always told that the manager trusted him, that when the time came, he would take Ney," Vinicius said.

"Neymar is our idol, I've always been very fond of him, he's always defended me a lot, I've followed him since the start of his career and I'm happy for him. After the injuries, after suffering so much, he can return to the national team and have one last chance with an excellent group."