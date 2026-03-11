'Very complicated to be me!' - Neymar fires back at 'made-up stories' after sitting out Santos' draw with Mirassol

Neymar, who is Brazil's all-time leading scorer with 79 goals in 128 games, took to social media to voice his anger.

"Since a lot of people are creating theories about what's happening with me: nothing is happening," Neymar said on Instagram. "If I play injured, like they said last year, I'm wrong. If I only think about myself, I'm wrong. If I hold myself back, I'm wrong. If I play with pain or something that could make it worse, I'm wrong. It's complicated, huh? Very hard to get it right, man. Very hard, very hard to please everyone.

"What surprises me the most, well, actually it doesn't surprise me, are people who seem to be by my side every day and start making up stories, saying this and that as if it were the absolute truth, as if they were the ones who know everything. It's very complicated to be me, my goodness. I have to have a lot of patience to put up with you all."