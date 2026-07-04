Neymar to start at World Cup? Carlo Ancelotti says Brazil forward can finally play full 90 minutes and admits he's 'not happy' with bench role

During an interview with Folha de S.Paulo, Ancelotti offered a detailed assessment of how Neymar is managing life on the sidelines.

When questioned whether he would continue to hold the forward in reserve for a potential extra-time period - having kept him unused on the bench against Japan for that exact reason - the veteran Italian tactician highlighted Neymar's maturity and ability to dictate matches.

He stated: "The important thing is that he is available to play. How long he will play, nobody knows. He has the experience to manage his minutes and the tempo of the game. When I feel the team needs him, I will put him on [the pitch]."

The former Real Madrid head coach then responded directly to queries regarding the forward's physical capacity to last a full match: "Yes. He can play 90 minutes."