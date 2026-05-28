AFP
Neymar has a deadline! Brazil to make key decision after talisman suffers fresh calf injury upon joining Carlo Ancelotti's squad ahead of World Cup
Apprehension shrouds opening sessions
The injury to Neymar’s right calf dominated the opening day of Brazil’s World Cup preparations at Granja Comary, throwing his tournament availability into further doubt. The CBF took extraordinary precautions, closing a local diagnostic centre to the public to ensure absolute privacy for the superstar's imaging scan, Globoreports. Despite Santos providing initial medical clearance, further tests confirmed a grade two oedema, sidelining the talisman from on-field training and rendering him highly unlikely to feature against Panama.
Rodrigo Lasmar, the national team's doctor, confirmed on Thursday: "Neymar arrived at Granja Comary yesterday, underwent all the medical exams, and we finished with an MRI, which identified a grade 2 muscle injury. The athlete is continuing treatment, and the expectation is that he will be cleared in two to three weeks."
- AFP
Talisman dismisses fitness concerns
Despite the internal panic and a projected three-week recovery timeline, the 34-year-old forward publicly brushed off the severity of his physical limitations. Prior to reporting for international duty, the former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain star faced intense media scrutiny regarding his fitness at Vila Belmiro. When pressed by reporters on whether his calf was feeling fine, Neymar was typically blunt, replying: "It's here, all intact." He then snapped back at suggestions that the setback could jeopardise his tournament, asking: "What's the problem?"
Management protocol dictates caution
According to a report from Torcedores, Ancelotti has spoken directly with the forward, who agreed to join the group even if relegated to a less prominent role. The technical committee is following strict protocols alongside Santos professionals and the player's personal staff to accelerate his muscle recovery before the tournament begins.
FIFA rules permit injury replacements up to 24 hours before the opening match, prompting the CBF to use the friendly against Egypt in the United States on June 6 as the ultimate benchmark to decide whether he remains or is dropped.
- Getty Images Sport
Egypt clash looms large
Brazil face friendly fixtures against Panama on May 31 and Egypt on June 6 before launching their World Cup campaign in Group J against Morocco. The Egypt match serves as Neymar's absolute deadline to prove his readiness for the group stage. While the Selecao chase a historic sixth global title, their talisman faces a race against time to translate his defiant off-field confidence into match-winning tournament fitness.