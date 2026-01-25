Next Man City captain? Prediction made ahead of Bernardo Silva exit with Ruben Dias and Erling Haaland among contenders to take the armband

The Manchester Evening News has reported, when delivering an update on captain plans: “If Bernardo Silva leaves at the end of the season, as looks likely, it would be a surprise if the first captain did not come from the existing group. Ruben Dias was looking to be given the nod last year before Silva got the armband and he looks the frontrunner - Guardiola has spoken this season about overplaying the centre-back, currently injured, because he brings so much to the team with his leadership. There's also Rodri and Erling Haaland will surely be a shout if he stays for the length of his contract, but Dias looks like the next captain.”

While preparing to part with Silva, City are looking to keep other seasoned professionals on their books - with Phil Foden forming part of that pack. His current deal is due to expire in the summer of 2027.

The Evening News added, with Rodri another that will see his contract run out in less than 18 months: “Ask Pep Guardiola, as somebody did on Friday, and he will laugh you out of the room. He is convinced that Rodri will get back to his best, but has said for a while that it likely won't be until the end of this season. It does put City in an interesting position with his contract though and Hugo Viana was certainly ruthless with Kevin De Bruyne, although despite the fact that other clubs will be circling they will have the similar views and worries about Rodri and City have taken exceptional care of him through all his rehab and recovery. A new contract for Foden is progressing nicely and should be done before Gvardiol or Rodri - with [Josko] Gvardiol, I think the focus for him is on his rehab after such a serious injury.”

