Whether the decision to continue will be left in Howe's hands remains to be seen. For what it's worth, Sky Sports report that he is safe for now as his position won't be reviewed until the end of the season, as Newcastle head for their lowest league finish since they were relegated in 2015-16.

Speaking before the loss to Bournemouth, the head coach had insisted that his "fire" for the job was still burning "very, very strongly", but his tone seemed to have changed in the wake of another demoralising result.

"I am very aware that eight defeats out of 11 is not good enough," he said in his post-match press conference. "Winning games is the very simple remedy, but it's very hard to deliver. Momentum is against us and you can feel that in the big moments in games. There was a lack of goalmouth action from our perspective and we haven’t defended anywhere near well enough. We're not quite there at the moment. What's happening is systemic. I'm beginning to say the same things over and over again. That's a great frustration."

Addressing the boos, a defeated-looking Howe told the BBC's Match of the Day: "[It's] Disappointing when you are not delivering for your supporters. That is the ultimate disappointment when you feel you are letting people down who come here and support us. If they are critical of us, we have to accept that as that's the game we are in."

He added: "There is so much media attention on the club because it is such a huge global fanbase, and you understand that you are in the business to win. I understand the frustrations of everybody else. My own internal motivation never changes regardless of results. I want to help players grow and develop and try and produce a winning team."