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Mudryk's comeback begins! Tottenham winger ready for first competitive appearance in 21 months as Roberto De Zerbi reveals how long he could play
De Zerbi confirms return timeline
Tottenham head coach De Zerbi has provided a significant update on Mudryk’s fitness, confirming the winger is available to make his club debut this Saturday. The 25-year-old has been stuck on the sidelines since November 2024, but his manager believes he is now capable of contributing to the first team.
"I don’t know how much time he needs to be available to start the game," the Spurs head coach said in his pre-match press conference. "One part of the game, I think he’s ready right now to play 20, 15, 30 minutes."
The news comes as a major boost for a Tottenham side looking to ignite their season under De Zerbi. Mudryk has recently been involved with Xabi Alonso’s Chelsea squad during their pre-season tour, but his competitive drought remains the primary concern for the coaching staff as they integrate him into the squad.
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The road back from suspension
Mudryk’s career was thrown into turmoil in late 2024 when he was handed a provisional suspension after a low concentration of meldonium was discovered in his system. The heart disease medication is strictly prohibited as it can enhance recovery and endurance, resulting in the Ukrainian missing nearly two years of action.
However, the saga reached a resolution in July when WADA reached an agreement with the English FA. It was determined that the levels found in 2024 would not be reported as a positive test under current regulations, allowing for his immediate return.
De Zerbi remains confident in Mudryk
While serving his ban, Mudryk was forced to train away from team environments, maintaining his fitness through individual sessions without the benefit of organised tactics. Despite these challenges, De Zerbi remains confident in the player he previously mentored at Shakhtar Donetsk.
The Italian coach emphasised that the winger must be treated like any other member of the squad, such as Micky van de Ven. He noted: “Now I think he’s a normal player like (Micky) Van de Ven, like another player. If he deserves it, he will play or not."
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A reunion with a familiar face
The move to Tottenham represents a fresh start for Mudryk, who struggled to live up to his massive price tag at Stamford Bridge. Reunited with De Zerbi, the man who oversaw his breakout in Ukraine, there is hope that the "football father" can unlock the potential that once led to Ballon d'Or predictions.
De Zerbi recalled their time together during the start of the conflict in Ukraine, noting the emotional bond they share, stating: "The last problem, the suspension, but by the end the potential was clear, is clear, and now his challenge is to respect all his qualities, because he’s a great player."
De Zerbi added: "He has to feel this season, to live this season in the right way, not too much pressure. It is the right moment for him to show all people things because if Chelsea paid 100m four years ago - they bought a lot of big, big players, no? - they thought very well about the qualities of Mudryk."
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