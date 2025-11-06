AFP
'I feel much better' - Luciano Spalletti arrival gives new lease of life to Teun Koopmeiners as struggling Juventus star aims dig at Thiago Motta and Igor Tudor
Spalletti unlocks Koopmeiners’ identity at Juventus
The Dutch international has spoken openly about the transformation he has experienced under new Juve coach Spalletti, claiming that he "now can be Koopmeiners," after months of tactical uncertainty. The Dutchman, signed from Atalanta for €51 million in the summer of 2024, struggled to find rhythm, consistency and tactical clarity during a turbulent spell under Motta and later Tudor.
Across his first 57 matches at the club, Koopmeiners was deployed in a range of roles, attacking midfielder, inverted winger, false nine, box-to-box profile, and even as a forward playing with his back to goal. None of these positions suited the deeper, rhythm-setting midfielder he was known to be both at AZ and Atalanta.
For him, everything shifted with Spalletti's recent arrival, as the veteran manager held a direct conversation with him about his preferred positioning and the attributes that allow him to dictate matches. In response, Spalletti redeployed Koopmeiners as a deeper, left-sided centre-back in a back three, a role that grants him time on the ball, space to step forward in possession, and influence in Juventus’ first phase of build-up.
The change has not only stabilised Koopmeiners’ performances but has also altered Juventus’ structure. Juve’s 1-1 Champions League draw against Sporting CP, where Koopmeiners’ incisive vertical pass triggered Dusan Vlahovic’s equaliser, highlighted the immediate benefits of the positional adjustment.
Koopmeiners speaks out on Motta and Tudor misfits
Koopmeiners made little effort to disguise his frustration with how he had been used previously. Speaking after the draw with Sporting, their second under Spalletti, he admitted: “I feel much better in this position, because I'm not a striker who plays with my back to the goal like I did at the start of this season.”
He continued, pointing clearly toward the tactical disputes of recent months: “For example, when I played like [Francisco] Conceicao against Villarreal… well, that's not me.”
The message was unmistakable, the roles assigned under Motta and Tudor pulled him far from the areas where his strengths lie. The Dutchman further explained that he had taken initiative to make changes: “Coach Spalletti knows me because I spoke to him about when I played in Netherlands and in this role.”
Deep-lying playmaker meets defensive backbone
Under Spalletti, Koopmeiners now operates at left centre-back in a back three, where he defends proactively but also initiates Juventus’ progression. He describes it as the ideal blend of responsibility and expression.
"Now I play in a role where I can demonstrate my qualities and help the team," he said. "It's true that in some games I thought: 'This role isn't for me.' I've always played to win, but when you don't play in your position, it's much more difficult. Now, however, I feel much better; this is a role that could truly be Koopmeiners."
The Dutchman acts as both a defensive wall and a launch point, his pass that unlocked Sporting’s back line for Vlahovic’s finish illustrated this perfectly. The shift also reflects Spalletti’s broader dressing-room influence, as Koopmeiners highlighted this positive change: “With Spalletti, there's a different way of coming onto the pitch, a new positive spirit.”
Juve prepare for Turin derby and Champions League tests
Juventus’ draw with Sporting means their winless run in the Champions League continues, with three draws and one defeat leaving qualification still far from secure. However, the renewed identity under Spalletti offers cautious optimism, especially if Koopmeiners continues to influence play from his new role.
Up next is the Derby della Mole against Torino, a match that historically carries emotional significance regardless of form. Juve remain four points off the top in Serie A and must build domestic momentum to remain part of the Scudetto conversation.
In Europe, they will next face Norwegian side Bodo/Glimt, where a win is required to revive their progression hopes. If the “real Koopmeiners” has indeed finally arrived, Juventus’ season may yet take an upward turn, and Spalletti’s tactical clarity could be the key to unlocking far more than one revived midfielder.
