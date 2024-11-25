'I'm more out than in' - Mohamed Salah makes huge admission about Liverpool future as 'disappointed' Reds talisman claims he is yet to receive offer of new contract
Liverpool superstar Mohamed Star has given a stark update on his future and shockingly revealed he is yet to receive a contract offer from the Reds.
- Salah speaks out on future
- Still waiting on contract offer from Liverpool
- Reveals his disappointment with club