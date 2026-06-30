Monaco trigger €11m purchase option on Ansu Fati - the man that inherited Lionel Messi’s fabled No.10 shirt at Barcelona

Fati departs Barcelona having made 123 first-team appearances and scoring 29 goals. Once regarded as the brightest talent from La Masia, Fati debuted in the 2019-20 season and quickly established himself as a record-breaker. Fati became the youngest league scorer for Barcelona at 16 years and 304 days in a 2-2 draw against Osasuna. He later broke the Champions League record against Inter at 17 years and 40 days.

Barcelona released a statement to express their gratitude: "FC Barcelona would like to thank Ansu Fati publicly for his commitment, dedication and his contribution during his time as a blaugrana, and wishes him all the best for the future both on and off the field."