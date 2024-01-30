Moises Caicedo made a massive mistake picking Chelsea over Liverpool

The midfielder could have been a key part of the impressive rebuilding job at Anfield but is instead struggling at Stamford Bridge

The day before Liverpool played Chelsea at the start of the season, it had already emerged that then-Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo had rejected the Reds in favour of the Blues. Jamie Redknapp was stunned.

"I'm obviously highly biased in this one,” the former Liverpool midfielder said on Sky Sports on August 13, "but this is astonishing for me! Normally, Liverpool would always, always win this one hands down. I get the attraction of Chelsea. It's a huge club. They've won so many things over the years. But I think in terms of the history of the clubs, I'm amazed.

"I just thought it was inevitable. I woke up as a Liverpool fan, very happy with that one. I thought he would look great in that red kit. I thought he would be the perfect signing for Liverpool."