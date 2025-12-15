Getty
Mohamed Salah's social media activity after Brighton win goes viral as disgruntled Liverpool talisman drops big hint on his future amid transfer rumours
Explosive outburst: What Salah said before recall against Brighton
After being named among the substitutes in three successive matches, Salah felt the need to air his grievances in public after seeing no minutes during a dramatic draw with Leeds. He accused Liverpool bosses of 'throwing him under the bus' during what has been a difficult defence of the club’s league title in 2025-26.
He also admitted to seeing his working relationship with Dutch tactician Slot break down, while suggesting that certain individuals on Merseyside were trying to force him out - a matter of months after signing a two-year contract extension.
Criticism and transfer talk: Salah dominates headlines
Salah was criticised by many - including Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher - for speaking out against the team that he has represented with such distinction across eight memorable years. Two Premier League titles have been captured alongside a Champions League crown and 250 goals.
Carragher claimed that the passionate fanbase at Anfield would side with Slot when it comes to any internal disputes, with no player bigger than the club. The feeling among many was that Salah may have played his last game in the iconic red jersey, with another transfer window set to swing open in January.
There was talk of long-standing interest from the Saudi Pro League being rekindled, with lucrative offers being readied in the Middle East. Slot did, however, reveal ahead of a meeting with Brighton that he was planning to sit down with Salah and thrash out any differences.
Those talks appear to have been productive, with an apology potentially being offered, as Salah returned to Liverpool’s matchday squad against the Seagulls. He had been left out of the travelling party which picked up a battling 1-0 win over Inter at San Siro in Champions League competition.
Salah looked emotional after outing against Brighton
Salah had to settle for a support role again when Brighton headed to Anfield, as he took up a place on the bench, but an unfortunate injury suffered by Joe Gomez led to changes being made inside 26 minutes.
Slot opted to send Salah on in place of stricken right-back Gomez, as he tinkered with his tactical set-up, and saw the 33-year-old cheered onto the field. The ‘Egyptian King’ of Anfield went on to claim an assist in a 2-0 victory - as he swung over the corner that allowed Hugo Ekitike to nod home on the hour mark and complete his match-winning brace.
Salah came close to scoring himself, as a couple of chances dropped his way, and was all smiles at the final whistle. He was serenaded by those in the stands when walking around the pitch and applauding at the end of an intriguing contest.
He has chosen to share a video of those celebrations on his social media channels, with Salah looking quite emotional as support from the crowd washed over him. His post has clocked up 6.4 million views on X, earning 170,000 likes and well over 5,000 comments.
Goodbye or see you again soon? What next for Salah?
Plenty of reading between the lines has been going on, with some suggesting that Salah was bidding farewell to his adopted home, as he is set to head off on Africa Cup of Nations duty. Another transfer window will have opened by the time that tournament comes to a close.
Others believe the experienced forward is pledging his allegiance to Liverpool and wants to showcase how much the club still means to him. Only Salah knows what happens next, with some big decisions about to be made on Merseyside.
He clearly still has plenty to offer the collective cause, as the reigning PFA Player of the Year, but is the video that he has shared on social channels a message of “goodbye” or “see you again soon”?
