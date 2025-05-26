'If I hadn't renewed at Liverpool, it would have happened' - Mohamed Salah reveals how close he came to making blockbuster Saudi Pro League transfer as Reds talisman hints at future move
Mohamed Salah has admitted that he came very close to moving to the Saudi Pro League before he signed a new Liverpool contract.
- Salah opened up on Saudi offer
- Signed a new Liverpool contract last month
- Finished the 2024-25 campaign with Golden Boot