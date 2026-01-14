Sadio Mane sends Mohamed Salah packing! Egypt talisman's AFCON dream over as ex-Liverpool co-star fires Senegal into final

Senegal are set to feature in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final after overcoming Egypt 1-0 in a semi-final clash in Tangier, Morocco on Wednesday.

After a goalless first half, Mane delivered the decisive blow to the Egyptians late in the second half.

Meanwhile, Rami Rabia made a 16th-minute vital block when he closed in on Iliman Ndiaye; the Everton forward made a run and, just at the edge of the box, attempted to take a shot aiming for the top corner, but the Egyptian defender cleared the ball away.

In the 17th minute, Senegal were dealt a blow when Kalidou Koulibaly picked up a yellow card that will rule him out of the next game, which is Sunday's final. Six minutes later, the former Chelsea defender was withdrawn due to an injury, and he was replaced by Mamadou Sarr.

Koulibaly's yellow card and eventual withdrawal were a double blow for the Lions of Teranga, as that denied them the experience that only the defender can offer at the heart of defence.

After coming to terms with the fact that they will not have their captain on the pitch, Senegal regrouped, and in the 24th minute, Sadio Mane almost caused havoc in Egypt's box. The Al-Nassr star ran to meet a cross delivered into the penalty box by Ndiaye, but as he was about to take the first touch, Yasser Ibrahim quickly intervened and cleared.

Ibrahim again made sure that the West Africans were not getting anything from a promising solo run by Ndiaye in the 28th minute, as his precise intervention cleared the ball from the opponent's feet.

In the 41st minute, tensions flared on the touchline as both sets of coaches engaged in a heated argument. Mane was forced to intervene and play the mediator's role, and eventually the tension went down. In the end, Egypt's coach, Hossam Hassan, and his Senegalese counterpart, Pape Bouna Thiaw, shook their hands, signalling that everything was good after the argument.

Just three minutes before the halftime break, Habib Diarra received a yellow card that will automatically rule him out of the next game.

Senegal won a free kick from a very promising position two minutes after the hour mark. Mane took the free kick, but his effort to try and find one of his teammates was unsuccessful, as the Egyptian goalkeeper, Mohamed El Shenawy, collected the ball before any Senegalese could jump to head.

Senegal kept creating chances and pressed the Pharaohs, and in the 74th minute, Ndiaye had an opportunity to break the deadlock, but his effort lacked accuracy.