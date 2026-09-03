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Lions laid low! Millwall hit by 11 injuries in nightmare 3-0 defeat against Wrexham
Injury nightmare haunts Lions
Millwall suffered a miserable night at The Den as a mounting medical emergency contributed heavily to a 3-0 Championship defeat against Wrexham, the club co-owned by Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds as chairman. The Lions entered the fixture already missing eight senior players through injury, forcing significant tactical reshuffling before kick-off.
Due to the absence of available wide players, Millwall started the match with a central defensive trio featuring Caleb Taylor, Jake Cooper, and Indonesia national team defender Elkan Baggott. However, their problems worsened dramatically during the contest as Casper de Norre, Josh Coburn, and substitute Zak Lovelace all sustained injuries and were forced off.
The new casualties brought Millwall's list of unavailable players to a staggering 11 senior squad members. Wrexham took full advantage of the hosts' physical depletion, securing their first league win of the campaign through an own goal, a Kieffer Moore strike, and a Jacques Ekomie finish.
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Neil laments squad depletion
Millwall manager Alex Neil voiced his deep frustration following the final whistle, outlining how the unprecedented injury toll disrupted team cohesion. Forced to alter his formation and deploy a makeshift setup including Baggott, Cooper, and Taylor at the back, Neil admitted his squad had been pushed to its absolute limit.
"It's frustrating because we're probably down to our last third of the squad in terms of trying to get a team on the pitch and trying to be competitive at the level," Neil stated. "It's certainly not helping us at the moment. We changed our shape tonight based on the fact that we didn't have any wide players ready."
"We ended up having to make wholesale changes, and the difficulty you've got with that is that the understanding throughout the players on the pitch is diluted," Neil added. "When you come up against an experienced team like Wrexham, it makes it a difficult task."
Defensive unit completely restricted
The extent of Millwall's squad depletion was evident on the pitch, as the hosts failed to register a single shot on target throughout the 90 minutes. Phil Parkinson's disciplined Wrexham side limited the Lions to a minimal expected goals tally of just 0.24.
Millwall were already without key figures including Tristan Crama, Derek Mazou-Sacko, Alfie Doughty, Mathis Servais, Ryan Leonard, Mihailo Ivanovic, Lukas Jensen, and Luke Cundle. The loss of three additional options during the match completely erased any chance of a second-half comeback for the home side.
The visitors maintained complete control of the contest, earning their first clean sheet of the season while climbing to 11th in the Championship table.
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Testing schedule lies ahead
Millwall must now find immediate solutions to navigate an exceptionally demanding period, with five fixtures remaining across all competitions before the upcoming international break. Neil's severely thinned squad, including key defensive figures like Indonesia international Baggott, faces an uphill battle to remain competitive.
Meanwhile, Wrexham will look to build on their commanding London performance and push toward the play-off positions.
Millwall will work tirelessly in the medical room to recover personnel before taking the pitch for their next Championship fixture.
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