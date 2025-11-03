'He's miles off it' - Gary Neville takes aim at 'awkward' Man Utd summer signing after Nottingham Forest draw

Sesko has a lot of work to do to win round United fans and sceptical pundits such as Neville. Indeed, there was some uncertainty about whether he would be a big upgrade on Hojlund given the fact that he seemed a similar profile of player: a young striker with potential but with only two years of experience in Europe's top five leagues and no track record in the Premier League.

The Slovenian was marginally more experienced than Hojlund, with 27 goals for Leipzig in two seasons in the Bundesliga compared to Hojlund scoring nine times in one season in Serie A. Hojlund waited four months to finally score his first Premier League goal with United, ending his debut campaign with 10 strikes. His second season at Old Trafford was a huge disappointment as he netted only four times in the league although the Dane pointed out that few United players could be happy with their performances last season.

Now that United's overall displays are improving along with their results, Sesko needs to rise to the level of Cunha and Mbeumo and start raising his goal count. United's next fixture away to Tottenham on Saturday is a good opportunity for him to do so as Spurs are low on confidence after losing their last two games to Newcastle and Chelsea, with supporters beginning to show discontent towards coach Thomas Frank.