Mikel Merino 'so proud' to captain Arsenal as Gunners stars shine in Carabao Cup victory over Ipswich Town

Merino produced an influential display in the middle of the park, scoring once and providing a clever assist as the visitors controlled the tempo from the outset.

Reflecting on his individual contributions, the midfielder added: "I think the assist was high pressure on the team, where I'm really alive to find that second ball and find Noni, and then he finishes with a really nice finish, and then the goal is a really good action from the team in the last third - when I get the ball, I can open the first touch and then just put it where the 'keeper couldn't get, so very, very happy, always good to be on the scoresheet, and will keep looking to score more goals."