‘Tackle him at the same time’ - Mikel Arteta’s touchline antics branded ‘pathetic’ by former Arsenal star as Gunners boss almost steps onto the pitch

Former Arsenal midfielder Stewart Robson has launched a stinging attack on Arteta, branding the manager's touchline behaviour as "pathetic." The criticism came during the Gunners' high-stakes Champions League clash against Atletico Madrid, where Arsenal secured their place in the final with a 1-0 victory - winning 2-1 on aggregate. Despite the triumph, Arteta was frequently seen on the very edge of his technical area, appearing to almost step onto the field of play to influence the action.

Robson, who spent six years at Highbury during his playing days, was unimpressed by the Spaniard's constant gesturing and proximity to the pitch. As the tension rose in the European fixture, the pundit suggested that Arteta's desire to be involved in every passage of play was becoming a distraction rather than a benefit to his team.



