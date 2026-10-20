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Arsenal FC Training Session And Press Conference - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD3Getty Images Sport
Moataz Elgammal

Mikel Arteta responds to Graeme Souness over Bukayo Saka cheating claims ahead of Bayern Munich clash

M. Arteta
Arsenal
Bayern Munich vs Arsenal
Bayern Munich
Champions League
B. Saka
G. Souness

Mikel Arteta has addressed Graeme Souness' claims that Bukayo Saka is a cheat, brushing off the criticism ahead of Arsenal's crucial Champions League clash against Bayern Munich. He also confirmed a timely injury boost with Martin Zubimendi returning to the squad, as the club look to continue their impressive run of form and secure a statement victory.

  • Arteta responds to Souness criticism

    Arteta faced the media ahead of a highly anticipated Champions League clash against Bayern Munich, where he was asked about recent comments from Souness. The pundit had controversially labelled Saka a cheat on a podcast, accusing him of diving. Speaking at the press conference, as reported by Football London, the manager remained diplomatic and refused to be drawn into a war of words. "I haven't heard it and I'm not going to make any comments about opinions," he stated when initially pressed on the matter.

  • Arsenal FC Training Session And Press Conference - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD3Getty Images Sport

    Respecting opinions and proving worth

    When pushed further on whether such accusations could influence referees against his winger, he maintained his composed stance. He emphasised that scrutiny is simply part of the sport and backed his players to do their talking on the pitch, explaining: "I don't know. We are open to opinions. It's part of our job. It's part of our roles. And those opinions have to be respected. Especially if they are done in a respectful way. And we are here to prove that we belong to this level, to this stage, and we certainly always have the intention and the ambition to improve and do better. That's it."

  • Zubimendi returns as Kompany faces absence

    Beyond the media chatter, Arsenal have received a significant fitness boost. The Spaniard confirmed that Zubimendi is available for selection, saying: "Yes, he's back with us. He will be involved tomorrow." Meanwhile, Bayern might be without Vincent Kompany on the touchline due to illness. He expressed his admiration for his counterpart, adding: "Well, I hope that he gets [better] soon. I hope that he's there tomorrow because his presence will be very good for the game. Huge admirer of him."

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    What happens next?

    The squad will now focus entirely on executing their game plan against Bayern tomorrow. They head into the fixture with a perfect Champions League record, having secured two impressive wins against Napoli and Lille. Meanwhile, their German opponents currently sit on four points after claiming a victory over Bodo/Glimt and a hard-fought draw with Viking, setting the stage for a thrilling encounter.

Next matches
FCB

FCB

Champions League

21 Oct 2026

ARS

ARS