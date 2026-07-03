Is Michael Olise worth €223m? ‘Crazy numbers’ of Real Madrid’s interest in Bayern Munich winger addressed by former France international striker

As things stand, Brazilian superstar Neymar remains the most elaborate purchase that professional football has ever seen - with the South American playmaker leaving Barcelona for Paris Saint-Germain in 2017 in a deal that blew the lid off recruitment markets across the globe.

That bar may soon be raised a little higher, with Florentino Perez continuing with his ‘Galactico’ approach to squad building at Santiago Bernabeu. Real Madrid’s president is never afraid of spending big in order to acquire the best players on the planet.

Olise now occupies that talent pool, with the mercurial 24-year-old having come a long way in a relatively short period of time. Back in 2021, he was turning out in the Championship for Reading - with a move to Premier League side Crystal Palace being made that summer.

He has since set the English top-flight alight, graced the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, linked up with Harry Kane and Co at Bayern - becoming a two-time Bundesliga title winner - and formed part of a fearsome France squad at the 2026 World Cup.

Some remarkable figures were posted by Olise during the 2025-26 campaign, as he registered 25 goals and 28 assists, with it that output which has brought the London-born winger to the attention of La Liga giants in the Spanish capital.

It is being claimed that Real are prepared to make history with any approach for Olise, as they look to add him to an attack that already includes fellow countryman Kylian Mbappe and Brazil international Vinicius Junior.