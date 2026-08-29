Michael Carrick demands Manchester United response against Ipswich Town after opening weekend humiliation

United's preparations have been disrupted by injury news, with £70 million summer signing Carlos Baleba ruled out for up to three weeks due to an ankle problem following his arrival from Brighton, while Amad Diallo is also sidelined.

Nevertheless, Carrick took encouragement from the club's under-21 side after they thrashed Ipswich 5-0 at Leigh, a match highlighted by a sublime goal from 15-year-old sensation JJ Gabriel. "I thought the boys played ever so well, actually," the manager said. "A really good team, really strong team that we had, and you could see the quality. I really enjoyed the game.

"I'm really pleased with the boys, the way they went about it, the quality, the attitude. Everything about the game was really good, so really encouraged by that. JJ's one of the boys. He's obviously got a really big talent. He's trained with us quite a bit, he's getting experience all the time, he's physically adapting to each step that he makes, and we'll continue his development."