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Michael Carrick sends Man Utd strong message on Bruno Fernandes's future ahead of summer transfer window
Carrick clarifies Fernandes stance
Carrick has emphatically stated that Manchester United "definitely" do not want to lose Bruno Fernandes during the upcoming summer transfer window. Persistent whispers have surrounded the 31-year-old playmaker's long-term future, particularly after he hinted in December that his time in Manchester could be concluding. Fernandes has also previously rejected a lucrative move to Saudi Arabia. However, following a commanding 3-1 victory over Aston Villa, the manager was quick to underline his captain's immense value.
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Playmaker breaks club assist record
Addressing the media, Carrick said: "In terms of the club and moving forward, it's difficult for me to get involved in too much of that. Bruno's definitely not someone we'd want to lose, I can say that, but the summer and beyond that, it's difficult for me to kind of go too far with that, but certainly, he's important for us and he's definitely not one we would want to lose." The captain entered the clash needing one assist to equal David Beckham's long-standing record but provided two, taking his tally for the season to 16 assists in 27 Premier League appearances, a remarkable feat compared to the English legend's 31 games during the 1999-2000 season.
Statistical dominance and historic milestones
The midfielder has been the primary source of inspiration, boasting 16 assists and seven goals overall, despite a December hamstring injury. Furthermore, the Portuguese star became only the third player in United's history to record 100 goals and 100 assists, joining Wayne Rooney and Ryan Giggs in the record books. Carrick noted: "Bruno has done it for a long period. In big moments, he's normally around it. Maybe he can break the single-season record... It happens naturally, but if he does, he's created goals for us, so I'll be happy."
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What next for Man Utd?
The vital triumph strengthens United's grip on third place with 54 points, moving them three points clear of Villa. With eight games remaining, the battle for the top four is intensifying. United face a challenging run-in, including a trip to Chelsea and a massive home clash against Liverpool in early May. While Arsenal and Manchester City fight for the title, the Red Devils must maintain consistency against teams like Bournemouth, Leeds, and Brentford. With their star creator in record-breaking form, the club looks well-positioned to return to Europe’s elite competition.
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