The friendly match between Mexico and Portugal, which ended 0-0 and was played last night in Mexico City, has been overshadowed by tragic news. On the day of the reopening and re-inauguration of the Banorte Stadium – formerly known as the historic Azteca Stadium – a fan fell from the stands and lost his life. The authorities have launched an investigation but have sadly confirmed his death.
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Mexico, tragedy at the Azteca Stadium: a fan falls to his death during the match against Portugal
WHAT HAPPENED
Shortly before the start of the race – which eventually began and continued amid widespread controversy – a fan fell from the stadium’s VIP stand and landed in the car park.
ONGOING INVESTIGATIONS
"The Mexico City Public Prosecutor’s Office (Fiscalía CDMX) expresses its deep regret at the death of a person that occurred on Saturday 28 March inside the Banorte Stadium, prior to the start of the Mexican national team’s friendly match.
Furthermore, analysis of footage from the stadium’s surveillance cameras and those at its entrances is currently underway, as is the collection of statements from those present at the scene, in order to accurately reconstruct the sequence of events and determine any liability.
Similarly, the post-mortem examination required by law is currently being carried out to establish with certainty the cause of death, as well as the individual’s physical condition at the time of the fall.
The Mexico City Public Prosecutor’s Office will continue its investigations in depth and will keep the public informed of any significant developments, in strict compliance with the principles of due process.”
THE DAY OF THE REOPENING
The tragedy occurred on the very day that the historic stadium in Mexico City reopened following a renovation lasting several years, ahead of the 2026 World Cup, which is due to be held in the country this summer.
The Azteca will host the World Cup opening match between Mexico and South Africa, making it the first stadium in history to have hosted three opening matches of the tournament, following those in 1970 and 1986.