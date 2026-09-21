Maurizio Sarri calls for VAR to be 'abolished' after penalty controversy as Juventus pile misery on Atalanta

The shirt-pulling incident occurred while Atalanta were pushing for an equaliser following Francisco Conceicao's first-half opener. Sarri argued that the failure of match officials to review such a blatant infraction exposed the fundamental flaws of a system meant to ensure fairness on the pitch.

Blasting the match officials before reporters during his post-match press conference, Sarri insisted: "If VAR isn't used for an incident like that, it should be abolished, and we should just rely on the referee's judgment. It seemed quite clear to me; someone at VAR should at least take a look."