'Thiago passed on some things!' – How Fluminense star prepared for Carlo Ancelotti after dream call-up

Fluminense midfielder Martinelli expressed immense gratitude after receiving his first call-up to the Brazilian national team. The 24-year-old was summoned by head coach Carlo Ancelotti to replace Chelsea striker João Pedro, who withdrew from the squad due to an injury.

Speaking in an interview with CBF TV, the Copa Libertadores winner described wearing the national team badge as the ultimate privilege.

He emphasized his determination to maximize every training session alongside Europe's elite players.