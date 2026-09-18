Marco Rose hails 'brilliant' Bournemouth after historic Europa League victory over Real Sociedad

The manager shared his pride in the squad's determination during a post-match interview with TNT Sports. Praising his team's brave display before the break, he said: "That's Bournemouth football."

Explaining their aggressive tactics and how they had to dig deep later on, he added: "We want to be active and defend forward. We want to create chances. We had a header to be 3-0 up. The game is 90 minutes, and the first half was really brilliant."

Reflecting further on the performance, he noted: "It was very intense and tough. Brilliant first half in everything. The way we won balls and the possession high up. In the second half, we needed to suffer because we were not so sharp. We need to talk about the second half."