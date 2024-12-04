Marc Guehi speaks out on scrawling 'Jesus loves you' on Rainbow armband as Crystal Palace star insists he was sending a 'message of inclusivity' after avoiding FA punishment
Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi has defended his 'Jesus loves you' message, written on his Rainbow armband, as one of "love, truth and inclusivity".
- Guehi avoids FA punishment for message
- Breaks rules for second-straight match
- Ipswich's Morsy refuses to wear Rainbow armband