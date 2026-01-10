Marc Guehi confronts own Crystal Palace fans after historic FA Cup defeat to Macclesfield FC as Oliver Glasner slams Eagles flops

Looking to earn a safe passage to the fourth round of the competition they won for the first time last season, Palace were the heavy favourites before a ball was kicked at Moss Rose Stadium.

However, Glasner’s Premier League side - 117 places above their sixth-tier opponents - soon found themselves 1-0 down when captain Paul Dawson headed home just seconds after having his head bandaged following a clash with Palace defender Jaydee Canvot.

Hoping to quickly turn the game on its head, the visitors made three substitutions at half time, with January signing Brennan Johnson, Will Hughes and Tyrick Mitchell introduced after the interval.

But Palace were soon trailing by two goals when Macclesfield forward Isaac Buckley-Ricketts - a former Manchester City academy player - showed quick instincts to prod the ball home just after the hour mark.

Palace threatened a dramatic comeback in Cheshire when Yeremy Pino found the back of the net with a superb free-kick on the 90th-minute mark, but the holders ran out of time as Macclesfield produced a shock for the ages.