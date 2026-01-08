Marc Guehi transfer saga takes fresh twist as Arsenal ready to battle with Man City for England star in January window

The former Chelsea defender completed a medical with Liverpool last summer after a £35 million ($47m) fee was agreed. But Palace backed out of the deal as they were unable to find a defensive replacement for Guehi, who was primed to sign a five-year deal. In November, Eagles chairman Steve Parish opened up on the collapsed transfer and whether or not the England star will be going anywhere in January, with his contract set to expire this summer.

"We needed to keep Marc because the difference between us having a stellar season and having a relegation-threatened season is us winning five games or not," Parish told Men in Blazers. "So the margins in the Premier League are very tight and you have to remember that Michael (Olise) has gone, we’re OK, Ebbs (Eberechi Eze) has gone, we’re OK, Wilfred (Zaha) went, we’re OK. There’s a limit to how much you can keep doing that before you break down the fabric of the team."

In a mark of the man, Guehi got over this disappointment and quickly got back to work for his team, something Parish praised.

He added, "It was a very marginal call. Marc was great about it as a person. Liverpool made the offer. It was a massive club, he was obviously interested in going. But he was fine about it, staying, if that was the decision we made. Obviously it means all of the ball is in his court tremendously as a player and he’s got the choice of wherever he wants to go. It was a very difficult one but I think definitely the right one."