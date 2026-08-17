'Everything is easier!' - Marc Cucurella sends message to Real Madrid fans after making 'long-awaited' debut

Speaking to Realmadrid TV after the final whistle, Cucurella expressed his delight at making his debut following a lengthy wait. He reflected on the effort required to reach this stage of his career.

"I am very happy," Cucurella admitted. "I think it was a great match for everyone and a great result before starting the League. These were my first minutes, and I’m very eager. The wait was long, but now, little by little, I’m getting into rhythm and looking forward to starting the League.

“Very good. I think with these teammates, everything is easier. These were the first minutes of the season, and little by little, I’m finding my rhythm, and soon the real competition begins.

"I am very happy. Behind all this, there is a lot of work, and all the effort I’ve put in over the years has been worth it. I’m very happy with everything that’s happening to me, and I hope it continues this way - winning titles and, above all, being able to enjoy this experience."