Barcelona plotting Marc-Andre ter Stegen summer sale as Premier League interest intensifies following Ajax resurgence

Barca are thrilled with how Ter Stegen's loan move to Ajax is unfolding. The initial deal raised some internal doubts due to the minimal salary savings, but the sporting results have been undeniably positive for the Blaugrana's long-term transfer plans.

The primary goal for all parties was finding a project where the German goalkeeper could rediscover his confidence. After enduring several injury-plagued years, Ter Stegen desperately needed regular football at the highest level to rebuild his fragile market value.

He has successfully consolidated his position as the undisputed starting goalkeeper in the Netherlands. More importantly, his impressive club form has earned him a highly anticipated recall to the German national team, which Barcelona view as a crucial step toward securing a lucrative permanent transfer, as per SPORT.