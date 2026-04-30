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It's official! Man Utd announce mega new contract for Kobbie Mainoo as England midfielder reveals 'trophies' aim
Boyhood fan commits future
Mainoo has officially put pen to paper on a long-term deal that elevates him into the club’s top-tier earners following months of advanced negotiations. The Stockport-born midfielder, who has been associated with the Red Devils since the age of six, has already racked up 98 senior appearances and scored the winning goal in the 2024 FA Cup final. Despite a brief period of uncertainty where he reportedly considered a loan move after falling out of favour under former head coach Ruben Amorim, Mainoo has since regained his status as a permanent fixture in the starting XI.
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Determination to win silverware
The England international expressed his profound connection to the club, tracing his journey from the youth facilities at The Cliff to the hallowed turf of Old Trafford. Mainoo highlighted the building momentum within the squad and his personal responsibility to deliver success for the city he grew up in.
Speaking to the club's official website about his emotional attachment to the team and his ambitions for the coming seasons, Mainoo said: “Manchester United has always been my home; this special club means everything to my family. I have grown up seeing the impact that our club has on our city, and I relish the responsibility that comes with wearing this shirt.
"From The Cliff, to Littleton Road, to Carrington and ultimately Old Trafford, the journey so far has been incredible. I have the privilege of living my dream every single day, with the same relentless desire to succeed here as when I joined my first training session at the age of six.
"We can all feel the momentum building inside the club. I am determined to step up and play my role in helping Manchester United to regularly fight for major trophies in the years ahead.”
Academy's crowning jewel secured
United’s hierarchy viewed securing Mainoo’s signature as a top priority following the managerial change in January, moving quickly to reflect his importance with a salary increase from his previous £25,000-per-week terms. Director of Football Jason Wilcox described the 21-year-old as a world-class talent whose professionalism serves as a blueprint for the next generation of youth prospects.
Reinforcing the club’s belief that the midfielder will become a global icon, Wilcox added: “Kobbie is one of the most naturally gifted young footballers in the world. His technical ability, dedicated professionalism and humble personality make him the perfect role model for our young players and a true credit to our outstanding Academy system.
"We are delighted that Kobbie has extended his stay here and have full confidence that he will develop into one of the best players in the world, ready to play a pivotal role in a Manchester United team challenging for the biggest honours.”
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Pivotal Liverpool clash
Mainoo is expected to play a pivotal role this Sunday, May 3, as United host rivals Liverpool in a high-stakes Premier League clash at Old Trafford. Having started 12 of the last 13 domestic fixtures since recovering from a calf injury, the midfielder’s composure will be vital in getting Champions League qualification over the line. Beyond the domestic run-in, he is pushing to be included in Thomas Tuchel’s World Cup squad.